Aberdeen man threw bolts through window of car in road rage attack

A road rage thug threw a fistful of metal bolts through the window of another car, hitting the driver.

Robert Razey, 25, was slammed by Sheriff Graeme Napier over the “dangerous” incident.

Razey, of Auchmill Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to dangerous driving and assault over the matter on August 17.

He also admitted further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, careless driving, driving while unfit through drugs, assaulting a police officer and possession of a knife in connection with a separate incident.

He handed him a nine-month restriction of liberty order and a 19-month driving ban.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a woman had been driving on the A96 from Aberdeen towards Inverurie when she noticed Razey’s BMW “tailgating” her.

Razey sped off following the near miss but the vehicles soon met again and he matched the woman’s speed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mrs Souter said: “The witness’s passenger lowered his window as he thought the accused was going to try and speak to him.

“Both the accused and the passenger shouted at one another and at that point the accused threw a fistful of metal bolts into the window of the witness’s vehicle and one of these bolts hit the woman.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had been “extremely frank” with the social worker preparing a court report, adding Razey had been remanded for 38 days over the matter.

Sheriff Napier said: “Your driving was appalling. Not only was it road rage, it was extremely dangerous, exacerbated by this assault.”