Aberdeen man threw 65-inch TV from third-floor window

An Aberdeen man has been fined more than £3,000 after launching his 65-inch telly out of his third floor window, hitting two vehicles on the street below.

Intoxicated Emmett Doherty trashed his flat, smashed windows and lobbed the sizeable flatscreen from the attic flat to the disbelief and horror of motorists below.

The TV caused “extensive damage” to the roof of one vehicle, and ricocheted onto another, damaging the paintwork.

And 31-year-old Doherty initially refused to confirm it was his telly, until officers found the remote in his back pocket.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the morning of January 4.

She said a witness was driving along Craigie Street in Aberdeen and saw a “large TV falling from a height” and striking another vehicle.

It then bounced off that vehicle and struck the witness’.

Ms Ward said the TV was a 65-inch Sony flatscreen model.

Police approached Doherty, but he initially refused to speak to them.

However, officers found a Sony TV remote in his back trouser pocket.

Officers also noted he had cuts to his hands and was bleeding.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The police checked inside Doherty’s address to ensure nobody else was there, and found “significant damage”.

Ms Ward said Doherty told officers he “just wanted to break windows in peace”.

No valuation of the damage to the vehicles was given, but the fiscal depute told the court “extensive damage” was caused to the roof of one of them.

Doherty, whose address was given in court papers as Craigie Street in the city, pled guilty to a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing a television set out of a window, to the danger of people below.

Doherty was not personally present for the hearing, but defence solicitor Chris Maitland appeared representing him and told the court intoxication had “played its part” in the offence.

He said his client had demonstrated remorse over his actions, adding: “It’s an absolutely ridiculous thing to do.

“He sincerely apologises.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said the consequences of Doherty’s actions “could have been much more serious”.

He ordered him to pay a fine totalling £3,175.