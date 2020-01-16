Aberdeen man threatened to throw acid in person’s face

An Aberdeen man is set to be sentenced next week for threatening to throw acid in someone’s face.

Dean MacLennan, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kittybrewster Custody Suite on September 8.

He acted in a physically threatening manner and threatened to throw acid in another person’s face.

Defence agent David Sutherland asked for sentence to be deferred to call before another sheriff who had dealt with the case previously.

Sheriff Eric Brown agreed and deferred sentence on MacLennan, of Davidson Gardens, Aberdeen, until later this month.