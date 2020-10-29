Aberdeen man threatened to ‘slow cook and eat’ his neighbour following Covid-19 lockdown complaint

An Aberdeen man threatened to “slow cook and eat” his neighbour after believing he contacted the police during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Andrew Mearns, who was jailed for the offence, and also for robbing a man while armed with a knife, became angry after police who had visited his Kincorth flat on May 17 and asked two of his friends to leave.

The 45-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “Police attended and found two of the accused’s associates in the flat. The police engaged with them and they left the flat without incident.

“The accused then became angry and irrational and was shouting and swearing about his upstairs neighbour who he believed was responsible for reporting him to the police.”

Mr Neilson went on to say: “The accused became more vicious and explicit in his threats towards the neighbour, saying that he would bite chunks off his skin, slow cook and eat him.

“At this stage, the police were genuinely alarmed and concerned for the safety of the neighbour.”

The court was also told that Mearns “begged” police to arrest him in order to “prevent him from killing his neighbour”.

Mearns also admitted a charge of assault and robbery after brandishing a knife at a man in his own Aberdeen home in a separate incident on July 5.

After knocking on the door and getting inside he brandished a knife at the man and shouted: “I don’t want to hurt you. I want everything.”

Mr Neilson added: “The accused then placed the knife in his waistband and pushed the complainer on the shoulder causing him to fall back onto the sofa.

“The accused then approached the complainer while pointing the knife at him.

“He shouted ‘I want everything, all your money and that.’ He then escorted the complainer into the bedroom, holding the knife on his back.”

Mearns took two £10 from a wallet, a packet of cigarettes and picked up other items before leaving the one-bedroom property.

He was later found by police with a pillowcase containing a wallet, clothing and small electrical items with all of the goods being given back to the man who lived in the flat.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had been to a counsellor since being remanded and was “determined” to turn his life around.

He said: “Since his time in custody he has seen a counsellor and is determined to change his ways.”

Sheriff William Summers said a prison sentence was the only option he was willing to consider.

He said: “Your record is extensive and it is quite clear that in sentencing there is no appropriate alternative open to the court.”

Mearns, whose address was given in court papers as HMP Grampian, Peterhead, was jailed for 25 months and ordered to forfeit the knife.