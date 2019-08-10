Aberdeen man threatened to kill police officers and their families

A man has admitted threatening to kill police officers and their families.

John Easson, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to three charges from July 14.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards his mother at an address on Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen.

And he also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kittybrewster Custody Suite shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making threats of violence and to kill officers and their families.

Easson further admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner at the station by mocking an officer’s accent and making absive racial remarks and homophobic remarks.

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod deferred sentence on Easson, of South Grampian Circle, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.