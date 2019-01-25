Aberdeen man threatened to headbutt and spit at a police officer

A drunk man threatened to spit at and headbutt police officers who gave him a lift home.

Richard McKeith, 26, was being taken home by officers in the early hours of Tuesday morning before he turned aggressive.

Fiscal depute Karen Dow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 1.20am police were originally called to attend McDonald’s on Union Street regarding a disturbance there.”

She added officers took McKeith to his address but “as they approached the locus the accused became aggressive and threatened to headbutt and spit at a police officer”.

Officers got out of the car and “attempted to calm the accused down” but his behaviour only “escalated”.

McKeith, whose address was given in court as West North Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats of violence.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client has a “chronic drink problem”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence until next month for a social work report.