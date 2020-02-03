Aberdeen man suspected of having Hepatitis C spat on police officer

An Aberdeen man has been given a supervision order after spitting on a police officer.

Stephen Greig, 53, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at police and threatening them with violence at South Street in Elgin on August 8.

He also pled guilty to repeatedly spitting on an officer while being suspected of carrying the Hepatitis C virus, as well as breaching a bail order.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Greig, of Miltonfold, Bucksburn, to nine months’ supervision.