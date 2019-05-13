Aberdeen man struck neighbour in face with dog chain in row over noise at party

A man struck his neighbour in the face with a dog chain in a row over noise at the house party he was hosting.

Kieran Smith, 22, became angry when a neighbour asked him to keep the noise down and used the chain to strike the man in the face.

The neighbour, who was taken to hospital in the wake of the incident, was left with a scar on his forehead as a result of the vicious assault.

Depute fiscal Sally McAuley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Smith was hosting a house party at an address on Seaton Place, in Aberdeen, on February 23 when the incident happened.

She said the man was “woken up by the noise of two males arguing in the street”.

She continued: “He opened the window and told them to keep the noise down.”

Ms McAuley said this “angered” Smith, who told the man to come down to the street, where he “struck him to the arm and face with a dog chain”.

Another neighbour overheard the disturbance and contacted the police.

When officers arrived, the man was able to provide a description of Smith, who was traced.

The depute fiscal said the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for a 2.5cm laceration to the centre of his forehead.

She added that the injury “will leave a scar”.

Smith, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent John Ferrie said his client’s grandmother had died the day before the offence, and another family member had also recently passed away.

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “Is that why he was having a party? Because his grandmother died?”

Mr Ferrie said it wasn’t and that the party had been arranged previously.

He asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Napier agreed to defer sentence and, addressing Smith directly, said: “This is an appalling offence, striking somebody with a dog chain.

“I think you should assume the most likely outcome is a custodial sentence.”