Aberdeen man stormed into neighbour’s flat and punched him

A man who stormed into a neighbour’s flat and punched him has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Matthew Masson, 41, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work over the incident, which happened on December 4 at Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

The city’s sheriff court previously heard Masson “became irate” when a neighbour was socialising with a friend and went to remonstrate.

He began to shout about not “respecting his neighbours” before punching the man and later throwing a clothes airer at police.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson said the incident happened at 10.15pm when Masson banged on the man’s door and walked into the flat while shouting aggressively.

The neighbour went to the kitchen to phone the police but was followed by Masson who “became irate” and “punched the complainer to the head and grabbed him by the jumper and ripped his shirt”.

Masson then returned to his flat and when he was later visited by police he pushed two officers and threw a clothes airer towards them.

Masson, of Marischal Court, previously pled guilty to three charges of assault.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out unpaid work as an alternative to custody.