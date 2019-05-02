Aberdeen man stormed into flat and punched neighbour after row

An Aberdeen man has admitted storming into his neighbour’s flat and punching him.

Matthew Masson, 41, lost the plot when his upstairs neighbour was socialising with a pal and went to remonstrate.

He began to shout about not “respecting his neighbours” before punching the man and later throwing a clothing airer at police. Masson, of Marischal Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to three charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Masson’s neighbour had been at home “socialising with a friend” and became aware of banging on his door at around 10.15pm on December 4.

He added: “The complainer went to open the door and found the accused who was unknown to him.

“The accused appeared intoxicated and began to shout aggressively about not respecting his neighbours.

“The accused thereafter walked into the locus while shouting aggressively, mentioning he lived on the floor below.

“The accused was asked to leave and refused to do so.”

The neighbour went to the kitchen to phone the police but was followed by Masson.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused became irate at that point and punched the complainer to the head and grabbed him by the jumper and ripped his shirt.”

Masson then returned to his flat and when he was later visited by police he pushed two officers and threw a clothes airer towards them.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence until May.