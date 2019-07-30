Aberdeen man stole metal pipes worth tens of thousands of pounds to cover gambling debts

A man who stole industrial metal pipes worth tens of thousands of pounds and sold them to cover his gambling debts has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Steven McGregor, 36, was also placed under supervision for a year when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, after pocketing no more than £7,000 for the steel tubes from a scrap metal firm.

The value of the metal, stolen from storage facility Peterson UK Ltd, in Inglismaldie, near Edzell, was around £60,000.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

McGregor, of Alexander Terrace, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to stealing steel tubulars and metal between November 1 2015 and April 9 2016.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client was in financial difficulties with self-made gambling debts.

He said he “gambled his wages” in machines in betting shops, adding: “He lost a whole month’s salary in one fell swoop.”