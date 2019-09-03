Aberdeen man stole lorry and drove while over limit

An Aberdeen man has admitted stealing a lorry from a haulage firm and driving the vehicle despite being over the limit.

Peter MacLeod appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter.

The 40-year-old had been due to stand trial but instead entered guilty pleas to a total of five charges.

MacLeod admitted stealing the lorry at Kennedy Transport Centre, Sevenoaks, Newmachar, on August 6 last year.

And he also admitted driving the vehicle with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on an unclassified road between Newmachar and Fintray, near Roadside Steading in Fintray – the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

MacLeod further pleaded guilty to driving a lorry without a licence permitting him to drive heavy goods vehicles and without insurance.

He further admitted failing to give a police officer the identity of the driver.

MacLeod, who appeared in the dock wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes, along with a white shirt and dark tie, was represented in court by solicitor Alex Burn.

Mr Burn asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told MacLeod: “I’m going to continue this case in order to obtain a background report.

“Sentence will be deferred for preparation of a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

“Please co-operate with the social worker who you will need to meet probably at least once.

“I today impose what’s called interim disqualification from driving.

“You must not, with immediate effect, drive any motor vehicle on public roads between now and the date you’re sentenced.”

MacLeod, whose address was given as Fowler Avenue, Aberdeen, was told to appear in court for sentencing later this month.