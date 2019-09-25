Aberdeen man stole bank card from employer and withdrew £1,000

A thief stole a bank card from his employer – and used it to draw out £1,000 from a cash machine.

Ryzard Wisniewski, 32, was working at roofing and sheet metal manufacturer Nu-Style Products in Bridge of Don when he stole the card around June 28, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

He then went to Asda Bridge of Don on July 1 and used the card to withdraw £500 from an ATM, and did the same thing two days later, gaining £1,000 in total.

At yesterday’s court hearing, Wisniewski, whose address was given as Seaton Avenue, Aberdeen, admitted three counts of opening a lockfast place to steal – one in relation to the theft of the card and another in relation to the two cash withdrawals.

He also admitted four driving offences in relation to an incident on Silverburn Place, Bridge of Don, on May 9 2018.

The charges were driving while disqualified, without an MOT, without insurance and while using the registration plates of another vehicle.

Defence agent Stuart Murray told the court Wisniewski lost his job when Nu-Style Products discovered he stole the bank card.

Sheriff Philip Mann adjourned the case until October 17 to allow for a Criminal Justice Social Work report to be written.

He had considered remanding Wisniewski in custody until that date but decided to grant bail after hearing Mr Murray’s argument.

“As he has now lost his job as a result of these offences, he is no longer able to be the breadwinner in his household,” said Mr Murray.

He added: “He has two children, aged six and nine. His partner works part-time and granting bail would mean he could look after the children when they are not at school.

“He was a window cleaner for five years and would be able to look at returning to that role.”

An interim driving ban was also put in place.