Aberdeen man stalked ex-partner for months and warned he’d ‘get her battered’

A man has admitted stalking his former partner for months, loitering outside shops she was in and messaging her colleague saying he could get her “battered”.

Michael Ronald, known as Munro, phoned the woman’s workplace pretending to be someone else and made a malicious report about her following their break-up in April last year.

The 21-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for 10 months, and Munro engaged in the conduct between August 6 and October 1.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman described the relationship as “controlling, both emotionally and financially”, adding she made reference to being “scared” of him.

She said that on August 6, a friend and colleague of the woman received a Facebook message from someone who identified himself as “Boobs”.

Ms MacDonald said: “Within the message the person, who turned out to be the accused, stated the woman ‘is a fool min, honestly I’ll get her battered’.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

On another occasion, he phoned his former partner’s workplace, giving his name as Tom Smith, and claimed she had threatened the 15-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

On October 1, the woman and a friend visited Venus Nail Bar on Holburn Street.

Ms MacDonald said: “The accused was seen in the street outside pacing and looking at her.”

She added: “She ended up phoning her mother to collect her. It was then that police were contacted.”

Munro pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner fear or alarm.

Defence agent John Ferrie said: “Munro advises me he’s getting help about his mental health.

“He’s extremely sorry he acted in this way.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Munro, whose address was given in court papers as Deevale Crescent, Aberdeen, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.