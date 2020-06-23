Aberdeen man spent birthday in custody after breaching curfew – because he got locked out of his home

An Aberdeen man spent his birthday in custody after breaching a bail order curfew – because he got locked out of his house.

Marc McKenzie spent his 48th birthday at Kittybrewster police station after cops spotted him on King Street in Aberdeen in breach of his curfew on Thursday.

Yesterday he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and admitted failing to comply with the terms of a bail order which included a curfew requirement.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told the court: “At approximately 7pm the accused was seen by two police officers on King Street in Aberdeen.”

She said the officers were aware McKenzie had a daily curfew to be at home after 4pm, and so stopped and arrested him before taking him to Kittybrewster station where he was kept before being brought to court yesterday.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “One of the days he spent in custody was actually his birthday.

“His position is he headed towards his home address to ensure he would be in by 4pm. When he got to his home address he realised he had locked himself out.”

Ms Bentley said McKenzie called a joiner, adding: “He was told someone might attend to let him back in to his home address. They did not attend.

“Some friends turned up at his home address to join him there, knowing he was subject to the curfew.

“He was invited by them to go with them to their address in Torry.”

She also said her client was a “chronic alcoholic”.

Sheriff William Summers told McKenzie, of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen: “I would be more impressed with the explanation had it not been for your previous analogous conviction.

“I’m troubled at the fact you have been detained for four nights in relation to this matter.

“I can’t fathom why you weren’t brought to court on Friday. It seems inexplicable.

“Against that backdrop I’m going to admonish you.”

The admonishment means the conviction remains on McKenzie’s record, but he does not face any additional punishment.