Aberdeen man spat at and kicked police officers

An Aberdeen man who spat at and kicked police officers has had his sentence deferred for good behaviour.

John McLaughlan, 41, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incidents which happened on March 28 at the police station on the city’s Great Northern Road.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said police had been called to an address on Hallfield Road, Aberdeen, in relation to an “ongoing disturbance”.

Police attended and found everyone “safe and well” but carried out checks.

McLaughlan was asked to remain there while checks were carried out and “took exception to that”.

He was then taken into custody and at the station he assaulted one officer by spitting on his body, another by kicking him on the body and a third by repeatedly spitting at him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

McLaughlan previously pled guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers. He also admitted failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said his client thought police had finished conducting checks when in fact they had not. He said: “He’s very much the author of his own misfortune.”

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin deferred sentence on McLaughlan, of Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, until December for him to be of good behaviour and for reports.