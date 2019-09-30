Aberdeen man spared jail after headbutting reveller in pub

A man who admitted headbutting a reveller after he insulted his mother has been spared jail.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how several people had been drinking at the Langdykes Bar on Loirston Close in Cove and found a man alone in another room of the pub lying on the floor – with no explanation as to why.

It emerged the man had been assaulted and CCTV footage revealed his attacker was Barry Pinkerton, 38.

According to defence agent Gregor Kelly, Pinkerton works offshore and likes to drink at the bar when he is home.

“The complainer had been at a function nearby and had entered the bar to request to be served alcohol,” said Mr Kelly.

He added: “However, it was after serving time and, when the barmaid and another staff member told him this, he was verbally abusive towards her.

“My client asked the complainer to ‘leave the lass alone’ and the complainer turned to him and spoke.

“That is what sparked Pinkerton’s violent action.”

The victim, said Mr Kelly, loosely knew Pinkerton and made an offensive remark about Pinkerton and his mother.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Kelly added: “On the back of this comment, the red mist descended. My client was asked to step outside by the complainer.

“It was at that point he dropped his head and butted the complainer and dropped him fairly and squarely out.”

After the assault, Pinkerton left the premises and was apprehended by police later.

The court heard how the victim suffered a small cut to the head, a burst lip and a bleeding nose. He also required stitching for a head wound.

Mr Kelly said Pinkerton had appeared in court several times in his younger years.

“He has told me that, after this event, he is too old to be coming to court, and he plans to put this well and truly behind him,” said Mr Kelly.

Pinkerton, whose address was given in court at Friday’s hearing as Holburn Street, Aberdeen, admitted assaulting the man at the bar on August 19 2017.

According to the charge, Pinkerton butted him on the head to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Valerie Johnston said: “I’ve taken into account your previous convictions and that the last one was in 2011.

“I will deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered Pinkerton to pay an £800 fine and to pay his victim £250 compensation.