Aberdeen man smashed window in row over cigarette money

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after breaking someone’s window in a row over cigarette money.

Damien Stott, or Green, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at an address on the city’s Park Road on May 13.

Stott, 31, attended outside the address twice during the morning causing a commotion by banging and screaming, and even smashed a window – claiming the man and woman inside owed him money for cigarettes.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court: “The residents were within their bed at the property around 8.30am on the date in question when they were awoken by someone banging on the front door of the flat.

“The witnesses looked through the spy hole and saw the accused standing outside on his own.

“A witness asked the accused to leave and the accused began shouting and swearing, stating that the occupants owed him money for cigarettes.

“At that point the accused left the communal landing and when outside smashed the front window of the witness’ flat.”

Police were contacted but when they attended Stott had left and could not be traced so officers were stood down.

Ms Simpson said: “At 9.45am the accused re-attended, causing a further disturbance outside by kicking the door of the flat and shouting and screaming.”

Police were called again and Stott was traced a short time later.

Stott, whose address was given as Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to wilfully or recklessly breaking a window.

Defence agent John McLeod told the court his client had been drinking at the time.

The solicitor added Stott had handled the situation in “entirely the wrong way”.

Sheriff William Summers, addressing Stott, said: “Mr McLeod is correct, your behaviour on May 13 was entirely unacceptable and you went about dealing with this matter in entirely the wrong way.”

The sheriff imposed a fine totalling £320, but Stott did not seek any time to pay the fine, so instead was ordered to serve the alternative period of imprisonment, 14 days.