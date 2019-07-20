Aberdeen man smashed glass door at police station

An “intoxicated” man went to a police station looking for his partner and smashed a glass door.

Sam Payton, 23, turned up at Kittybrewster Police Office around 9.15am on February 9.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told the court: “He’d thought his friend was in police custody and was demanding to speak to him.”

He then “proceeded to kick the double glass doors at the police office, causing the glass to smash”.

He went on to shout and swear at officers.

Payton, of Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said Payton “has some hazy recollection about his partner being picked up by the police”.

He said he had a number of health problems.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan handed Payton nine months of supervision.