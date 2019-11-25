Aberdeen man set fire to flat after getting annoyed at noise from extractor fan

A man deliberately started a blaze in his flat – costing Aberdeen’s council £12,600 in damages – after becoming annoyed at the sound of an extractor fan.

Jordan Gall, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the fire at the flat on Lintmill Terrace on August 2.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered him to be supervised for 18 months and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a curfew for four months.

Chris Maitland, Gall’s solicitor, said: “His thinking at the time, while naive to say the least, was that the fire wouldn’t travel.

“I think it’s a build-up of mental health difficulties and issues specific to the flat.

“Mr Gall described to the social worker the specific issue, which is the extractor fan on the outside which is causing him extreme discomfort, unable to sleep and suffering from migraines.”

He added his client had gone to extreme measures previously to escape the noise of the fan, including taking a mattress outside with the intention of sleeping outdoors.

The court previously heard neighbours were wakened by the sound of a fire alarm early on the morning.

They could see smoke billowing from Gall’s property and called the fire brigade and police.

The 24-year-old was not in the locked premises, having left moments after setting two separate fires.

He previously admitted a charge of wilful fireraising.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm previously told the court Gall had been staying in what was temporary council accommodation.

He was staying in a first floor flat at the time of the incident.

“At about 4.30am on August 2, a witness was asleep in a neighbouring property when she was awoken by the sound of a smoke alarm,” Ms Chisholm said.

“She went out into the street where she saw the smoke and she contacted the fire and rescue service and also the police.”

The court heard another witness saw fire coming out of Gall’s flat and noticed “all the windows were open”.

The witness directed police to Gall’s apartment and the blaze was extinguished within 20 to 25 minutes.

Fire crews entered to ensure no one was inside the property.

The court was told Gall had set alight an “unknown item”, with police concluding the blaze was “caused wilfully”.

Ms Chisolm added: “Aberdeen City Council said the fire caused extensive damage, worth about £12,600 or more.”

Sheriff Miller told Gall, of HMP Grampian: “You deliberately set fire to this flat owned by the local authority and clearly caused extensive damage to the flat and obviously significant risk to the occupant or occupants of the other flat.

“Clearly your mental health was under some strain at the time but has since improved with the help and support you have been offered while in custody.”