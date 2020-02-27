Aberdeen man sentenced for helping friend escape custody

An Aberdeen man has been sentenced for helping a pal who had escaped from custody.

Police launched a two-day manhunt for Jed Duncan after he ran from the security staff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a toilet break and fled in a taxi.

And last month Scott Banks, 23, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, was found guilty by a jury of attempting to pervert the course of justice by aiding and assisting Duncan in evading apprehension and providing him with his vehicle.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Duncan was driving Banks’ Jeep when he was spotted by police in the Sheddocksley area on January 16 last year.

He went on to crash and make off on foot along with a passenger.

Yesterday he was handed 12 months’ supervision and a six-month curfew.