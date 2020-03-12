Aberdeen man sentenced after selling cocaine during ‘low point’

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Prince Okezie, 28, previously admitted selling the drug on Esslemont Avenue and elsewhere on July 29, and was back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court the offence involved 1.9g of cocaine worth around £100 and added: “Police approached as a drug transaction was about to take place.”

He said the matter was a “low point” in his client’s life and he “deeply regrets becoming involved”.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Okezie, of Esslemont Avenue, Aberdeen, to do 150 hours of unpaid work.