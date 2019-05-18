Aberdeen man sentenced after dog bit woman and police officer

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after his dog bit a woman and a police officer outside a hospital.

David Melnicuk, 30, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident outside Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Melnicuk had earlier been assaulted and had been attending the hospital for treatment and left the dogs tied up outside.

However they came loose.

He previously pled guilty to being the owner of a German Shepherd cross breed dog which was dangerously out of control and left a woman injured after biting her.

The animal also bit a police officer and attempted to bite a second officer during the incident around 2.05am on November 5 2017.

Defence lawyer Jennifer Pritchard said: “Mr Melnicuk and his two dogs had been essentially sleeping rough within his car for a period of time due to Mr Melnicuk not working.

“On the evening in question, in the early hours two individuals had attended at that car. That resulted in the windows of the car being smashed with an iron bar and Mr Melnicuk being assaulted by being struck with the bar.”

She said he had walked to hospital, but did not have anywhere to leave the dogs so tied them up outside. She added: “He fully accepts he must not have done that sufficiently.”

Ms Pritchard said Melnicuk’s other dog had not been involved and “was just barking”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller decided against ordering the destruction of the dog.

He said: “The vet’s report is very detailed and sets out a number of fairly obvious factors from the events of that night prior to the incident which are likely to have influenced the dog’s behaviour.”

He ordered Melnicuk, of Holburn Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley previously told the court: “The German Shepherd cross became aggressive and bit the complainer on her arm causing injury to her, for which she required medical treatment.

“Police witnesses were at the entrance and heard the complainer screaming and ran to offer assistance.”

The dog then jumped up and “made an attempt to bite” one of the officers. Police drew their batons and spray before they eventually managed to bring the dog under control.

Melnicuk was traced within the hospital and brought to the dogs.

As a police officer handed Melnicuk a jacket the dog “jumped up and bit him on the arm”. He was not injured.