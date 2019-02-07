Aberdeen man seized partner’s arm and left bruising

A man who assaulted his partner will have to wait until next month to discover his sentence.

Craig Nicol, 27, got into a disagreement with his partner on January 22 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that, during the disagreement, the woman walked away but Nicol had then grabbed her.

He eventually left the property in Tollohill Place, Kincorth, and called the police claiming he had been assaulted.

However, officers saw the bruising on his partner’s arm and arrested Nicol.

Nicol, whose address was given in court as Abbotswell Drive, admitted assaulting his partner by seizing hold of her arm and struggling with her to her injury.

Sheriff Ian Wallace adjourned the sentencing until March 6 for a background report.