Aberdeen man scarred drinker after smashing glass on his head during bar brawl

A joiner smashed a pint glass over a man’s head and left him scarred after a bar room brawl in Aberdeen.

Euan Stevenson, 24, used the glass as a weapon when the man began to punch him at CASC on the city’s Stirling Street.

Stevenson, of Cairnfield Place in Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer and friends had been drinking in the bar at around 9pm on November 23.

She said the men were not known to each other but had mutual friends and had been speaking.

She said: “The complainer pushed the accused twice and both men started to throw drinks at each other.

“The complainer began throwing punches at the accused.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms McAuley added Stevenson then attempted to smash a pint glass over the man’s head and succeeded at the second attempt.

Witnesses then went to the aid of Stevenson’s victim.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have sustained a 3cm and a 4cm laceration on his forehead.

Ms McAuley added: “Both contained glass fragments.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, a self-employed joiner, had been on a night out with friends.

He added: “They’re speaking away to each other and then it seems from the CCTV footage the complainer, who is significantly larger than Mr Stevenson, pushes him against the wall of the locus and then pushed him a second time and then there’s the exchange of liquid from the glasses.”

He added the complainer then began punching Stevenson and said: “As others began getting involved, Mr Stevenson, who had the glass in his hand throughout the incident acted in the manner libelled.”

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.