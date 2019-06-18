Aberdeen man punched pregnant partner in head

An Aberdeen man punched his pregnant partner in the head and left her scarred.

Keir Williams, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty.

He admitted punching the woman on the head to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The offence happened in February 2012 at an address on Gardner Drive in Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said he was “deeply regretful of his conduct”, adding that he was “having a great deal of difficulty with alcohol and drug use” at the time.

Mr Ormiston added Williams was now in a “stable relationship with a new partner”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Williams, of Oldcroft Place, Aberdeen, to be supervised for two years, undertake the Caledonian domestice abuse programme and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a 30-week curfew and a 10-year non-harassment order.