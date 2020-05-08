Aberdeen man punched partner in row over alcohol

An Aberdeen man has been fined after punching his partner in a row over booze.

Clive Potter, 68, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident on Dill Place in Aberdeen on April 23.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court the woman had health problems due to alcohol and Potter had been controlling the supply of drink in an effort to limit the amount consumed.

He said on April 23 Potter had refused to give the woman any alcohol on a number of occasions but did eventually supply some.

However at 9pm she again asked for more alcohol and a short time later Potter “punched the complainer once to the forehead”.

Mr Young said: “This resulted in bleeding to the forehead.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service treated her for a “minor cut” to the head.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “The complainer suffers from alcoholism. He also has a problematic relationship with alcohol.

“During lockdown the parties have been cohabiting together.

“The parties had agreed to this arrangement in an effort to restrict quantity and timing of alcohol consumption.

“That arrangement, against the background of the complainer’s alcoholism, created friction throughout the day.

“It’s unfortunate Mr Potter lost his temper and struck out. He is deeply sorry for having done this.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Potter, whose address was given in court papers as Dill Place, Aberdeen, the incident was “entirely unacceptable”.

He fined him a total of £420 and imposed a nine-month non-harrassment order.