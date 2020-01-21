Aberdeen man punched McDonald’s customer – because he laughed at him

A man has been fined for assaulting a fellow customer at a fast food restaurant – because he laughed at him.

Michael Ogston, 31, punched his victim at the Bucksburn McDonald’s around 11pm on April 6.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer and a friend had been inside the restaurant and saw Ogston “ranting and raving”.

Ms Wong said as Ogston walked past them he “mumbled something causing the witness to laugh slightly”.

Ogston then came back and punched the man on his right cheek.

Ogston, of Greenburn Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client had been “heavily intoxicated”.

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined Ogston £180.