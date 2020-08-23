Aberdeen man punched hole in door in row over his drinking

A man punched a hole in a door during an argument about him drinking too much.

Scott Inglis, 41, lost his cool when challenged about his drinking by his partner and pushed her up against a fish tank and punched her.

He also put his fist through a door in the property on Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, during the incident in the evening of April 25.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said Inglis’s partner and a friend had been having a drink in the evening and Inglis had been drinking throughout the day, when they began to argue.

The fiscal said Inglis began to raise his voice and “punched a hole in the living room door”.

He then pushed his partner up against a fish tank and punched her to the side of the head.

Police were called and the woman was found to have red marks on her shoulders and a bump on the head.

Inglis, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another, and to assault to injury.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was “embarrassed and ashamed” as a result of the offence.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Inglis to be supervised for 12 months and undertake the Caledonian programme. He also gave him 140 hours of unpaid work.