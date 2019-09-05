Aberdeen man punched court fire alarm

A man has admitted activating a fire alarm at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and sparking an evacuation when there was no need to do so.

Liam Fraser appeared in the dock at the same court building this week and admitted a charge of breach of the peace over the matter.

The incident happened on March 15.

The 27-year-old admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and punching a fire alarm activation button, activating the fire alarm system when there was no need to do so.

This caused members of the public and court staff to evacuate the court building.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Fraser, whose address was given in court papers as Gort Road in Aberdeen, until next month for preparation of a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.