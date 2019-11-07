Aberdeen man promises sheriff he will behave ‘forever’

An Aberdeen man has promised a sheriff he can stay out of trouble “forever”, after his sentence was deferred for good behaviour.

Alan Shand, of Urquhart Street, Aberdeen, appeared at the city’s sheriff court having previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The 41-year-old admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks on June 28 in Urquhart Street.

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked: “Do you think you can keep out of trouble for six months?”

When Shand said yes, he asked: “Nine months?”

Shand replied: “For ever.”

The sheriff said: “I can’t put a date down as being for ever.”

Shand suggested: “For the next 20 years.”

Sheriff Napier replied: “Nine months. You can come back in nine months and let’s see if you’ve been of good behaviour.”

