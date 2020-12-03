Aberdeen man warned he could have legs broken over drugs debt avoids jail

An Aberdeen man warned by a sheriff that he could get his legs broken over unpaid drug debts has avoided jail.

Owen Kane was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin after becoming involved in the illegal trade due to owing a debt.

At a previous hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Graeme Napier told the 22-year-old: “I’m not going to break his legs. His drug dealer might. So his temptation to get involved may still be there.”

Defence agent Tony Burgess advised that his client could “run away” from those he owed the drug debt to, but Sheriff Napier retorted: “He can’t run forever. Why would they stop chasing when he owes them money?”

Addressing Kane directly, the sheriff said: “I appreciate there are pressures on you. It may well be that you feel these pressures are greater than the pressure I can bring.”

Kane pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and of heroin on October 24 at an address on Balnagask Crescent in the city and elsewhere.

The court was previously told police saw Kane walking downstairs at a block of flats but went back up when he saw the officers in a patrol vehicle.

They found a wrap of heroin on Kane which had the potential to be worth up to £360, as well as two wraps of cocaine which she said could be worth up to £700 in total.

The officers also found more than £180 in cash on him and a mobile phone.

Yesterday Kane, of Ruthrieston Place, Aberdeen, was placed on a supervision order for two years and also handed a restriction of liberty order for four months.