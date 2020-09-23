Aberdeen man ordered to pay petrol station for stolen fuel

A man has been ordered to pay compensation to a petrol station after he stole fuel on four separate occasions.

Michael Hannah, 38, stole almost £250 worth of fuel from Morrisons petrol station on West North Street in Aberdeen between January 21 and February 5.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hannah stole £50.01 of fuel on January 21, £64.83 on January 29, £69.41 on February 2 and £60.01 on February 5.

Hannah, of Albyn Lane, Aberdeen, pled guilty to four charges of theft.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client, a self-employed handyman, had “taken advantage” of the payment procedure at the petrol station.

He added Hannah had been out of trouble for some time.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Hannah he “should know slightly better”, adding: “I suppose it would be like you doing a job for somebody and them not bothering to pay.”

He ordered Hannah to pay a compensation order to the petrol station of £244.26 and imposed a fine totalling £680 on top of that.