Aberdeen man on assault to danger of life charge

A man has appeared in court facing a charge of assault to danger of life following an incident in the north-east.

Police were called to Sedge Place in Portlethen early on Sunday morning following a report of a disturbance.

A 46-year-old male was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended Sedge Place, Portlethen, around 6.20am on Sunday September 20, 2020, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

And now Ian Moir has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 29-year-old faced two charges including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

He was also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Moir, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing and was released on bail while the case against him was continued for further examination.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance in connection with the matter.