Aberdeen man made homophobic remarks to another man

An Aberdeen man who made homophobic remarks and threats of violence towards another man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Dean Bowman, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address on School Avenue on August 28 last year.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said Bowman became “irate” during a row over property and that was when he made the comments and threats of violence against his victim.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said: “He lost his rag and he utterly regrets it.

“He is a pleasant young man who simply lost control on this occasion.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered Bowman, whose address was given in court as Gordon Mills Crescent, Aberdeen, to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.