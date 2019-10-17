Aberdeen man ‘lashed out’ at police officers

A man got into a confrontation with police after intimating he had a knife and a gun.

Liam Fraser, 27, was on Deevale Crescent, Kincorth, on Sunday, when he began shouting and swearing, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Bystanders called police and officers arrested Fraser, though he resisted.

Fraser, whose address was given in court as Gort Road, Aberdeen, admitted intimating that he was in possession of a knife and a gun and also admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police officers by struggling violently and lashing out with his arms and legs.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “This appears to me to be quite a serious incident.”

He adjourned sentencing so a criminal justice social work report can be written.

Fraser is to be sentenced at the same court on October 28.