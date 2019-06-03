Aberdeen man kicked police van’s door into cop

An Aberdeen man has been handed a supervision order after trying to headbutt one police officer and kicking a door into another.

Mark Paterson, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on Pentland Road in the city on April 27.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm said: “Police attended shortly after 12.45pm firstly in relation to a disturbance. They had cause to deal with the accused in particular.

“While asking the accused to calm down he became aggressive and attempted to headbutt one officer.”

After being cautioned and arrested he “became violent” with police as they tried to apply handcuffs.

She added: “While being placed into the van the accused continued to struggle and kicked out, striking the van door, which in turn hit an officer.”

On being searched at the police station officers found a Stanley knife in his jacket pocket.

Paterson, of Regent Court in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assaulting two officers, struggling violently with police and possession of a lock knife.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “The underlying problem is alcohol.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller handed him a nine-month supervision order as well as a three-month restriction of liberty order.