Aberdeen man kicked and punched wife before forcing her face into wall

An Aberdeen man has been placed on supervision after punching his wife and forcing her head into a wall.

Steven Duthart, 43, was so intoxicated who could not remember a thing about the offence, but admitted his guilt when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An alarmed neighbour had called Duthart’s partner on August 14 to advise that he was drunk and throwing items around the house on Lochnagar Road. But when she returned home and tried to get him to go to bed he became violent.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court: “The accused and complainer are married and have been for 19 years.

“At around 8.15pm the complainer was at work when she received a phone call from one of her neighbours who advised the accused was drunk and throwing items around the house.

“The complainer arrived home and found the accused heavily intoxicated.

“A number of items were strewn around the property.

“The complainer attempted to get the accused to go to bed but he refused to do so.

“She told the accused to tidy up and as she turned to leave the accused kicked her once in the back. That caused her to stumble out of the front door.

“The complainer let out a scream at that point which was overheard by neighbours.

“The accused then punched the complainer to the face three times. He grabbed her by the head and struck her face against the wall of the property.”

Neighbours intervened and contacted the police and an ambulance while Duthart ran away.

The woman was given an X-ray and CT scan which showed no lasting injuries. She suffered bruising and swelling.

Officers traced Duthart and took him to Kittybrewster police station.

While officers attempted to apply handcuffs Ms Simpson said Duthart leaned forward and bit one officer on the right forearm.

It left an 8cm bite mark but did not break the skin.

Duthart pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury, and to assaulting a police officer to his injury.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “The situation is he can’t recall a thing about this, he was so inebriated.”

However, he added his client “fully accepts” his guilt.

Sheriff Ian Wallace placed Duthart, of Marywell Street, Aberdeen, on two-year supervision and ordered him not to enter a property on Lochnagar Road for 18 months.