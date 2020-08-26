Aberdeen man jailed over theft from vape shop

A man has been jailed after stealing vape devices from an Aberdeen shop.

Terence Middleton appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges of theft by shoplifting.

The 43-year-old admitted stealing food worth £6.73 from Gordon Torq Service Station on Great Northern Road, and also stealing a quantity of vape devices from Scotvapes on George Street in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said the value of the items stolen from Scotvapes was £99.98.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had had difficulties with his benefit payments.

He said: “He had no income at that time whatsoever, that was the purpose of him stealing these particular items.”

Mr Burn added Middleton suffered from a number of health issues.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Middleton, whose address was given in court papers as Jute Street, Aberdeen, to be jailed for four months.