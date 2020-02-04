Aberdeen man jailed for trying to kill rival bikers

An Aberdeen man who had a top bearing the name of an outlaw bike gang in his car has been jailed after attacking members of a rival motorcycle club.

Ian Ewing, 44, was convicted of attempting to murder and assaulting bikers on the A98 road near Cullen, on September 8 2018.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw shocking video footage of Ewing and a group of others attacking members of the Nomads, the rival gang.

Jurors witnessed footage of Ewing and his sidekicks striking Colin Sutherland, John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt with a claw hammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat.

Moments earlier Ewing had driven his Vauxhall Insignia at Colin Sutherland and collided with the motorcyclist forcing him to fall off his bike.

Jurors convicted Ewing, of Aberdeen, on a charge of attempting to murder Colin Sutherland and of assaulting John Sutherland to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also convicted of assaulting Mr Forrest to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Ewing was also convicted of assaulting Mr Syratt to his injury and danger of his life.

Ewing’s co-accused, Patrick Noble, 52, was acquitted on the same charges after the jury returned not-proven verdicts.

Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Ian Yeomans, 57, were also acquitted earlier in the trial.

After hearing how Ewing had previous convictions for road traffic offences, Lady Scott deferred sentence and remanded him in custody.

She said: “I am calling for a background report and I will deal with you in this court on March 17.”