Aberdeen man jailed for starting flat fire which forced elderly neighbours from their homes

A man who set fire to a pair of curtains at his Aberdeen flat forcing his elderly neighbours to leave their homes has been jailed.

Bruce Murray, 59, used a lighter to start the blaze at the city’s Powis Terrace on August 31 2019.

Fire crews had to lead many of the residents, who are in their 80s and 90s, to safety as a result of Murray’s actions.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link and pled guilty to a single charge of culpably and recklessly setting a fire.

The court was told the total cost of the damage caused by Murray when he set fire to his curtains was more than £3,000.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg said: “The locus is a first floor flat. A 92-year-old woman attended at the flat and the accused appeared in his boxer shorts.

“He advised he had set the house on fire. Frail residents including an 82-year-old man had to be taken to safety by fire crews.

“Two fire engines went to the locus and the accused told them ‘I did it, I did it. I want to go to Cornhill.’

“Police found the accused and he said he set fire to the curtains with a lighter.

“There was £3,600 worth of damage with the costs including smoke damage to the ceiling and reconnecting the electricity supply.”

Defence agent John McLeod said: “He is not a well man and he presents as a needy individual. He has engaged in bouts of self-harm.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “It is a matter of the greatest fortune no one was injured during this.”

Sheriff Summers jailed Murray, of Powis Terrace, Aberdeen, for 12 months.