Aberdeen man jailed for Stanley knife attack on ex-girlfriend’s new partner

An Aberdeen man who scarred his former partner’s new love interest with a Stanley knife in a “vicious” assault has been jailed.

Scott Robertson targeted his victim with the blade after discovering his ex-girlfriend had struck up a new relationship.

The 28-year-old was travelling in a car on the city’s Newton Road on September 11 last year when he spotted the pair.

He pulled a knife from the vehicle’s boot and began the attack which left his victim permanently disfigured.

© DCT Media

Robertson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link and pled guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon without reasonable excuse and assaulting his victim by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife.

He further admitted assaulting his former partner by seizing her on the body and pinning her against a fence whilst holding a knife.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told the court Robertson spotted the duo while out in a car and that is when he pounced.

She said: “At around 12.20pm on September 11 a car approached the complainer and her partner.

“The driver of the car said ‘aye, you are for it now’ and laughed. The accused got out of the car and pulled a Stanley knife out of the car.

“The accused then struck the complainer’s partner with the knife hitting his head. He then got him on the right ribcage.

“He also struck the man on his hand. The complainer called the police.

“The victim was left with a four cm laceration on his head, a three cm laceration on his ribcage and two cm mark on his hand.

“His finger has been left disfigured and cannot grip which has left him fearing for future employment opportunities as an industrial cleaner.

“He has been left scarred by this and after the assault he suffered nightmares, lost two stone in weight and is afraid of going out alone unless he is with his dog.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client saw his victims by chance when he was in the car.

He said: “Mr Robertson had been in a relationship with the complainer. There was an issue with a bank account so he had his benefits paid into her account.

“He was unaware of the relationship with the complainer and the other man until he saw a text message.

“He was annoyed about the benefits situation and the relationship. He saw them on Newton Road by chance.”

Sheriff William Summers said the subsequent criminal justice social work report on Robertson made for “troubling reading” and he had “limited empathy” for those he attacked.

She said: “The report makes troubling reading. The charges are very serious. You armed yourself with a knife and carried out a vicious assault.

“It is clear from the criminal justice social work report that you have limited or very limited empathy for your victims.”

Sheriff Summers jailed Robertson for 45 months, placed him on a 12-month supervision order on his release and put a 10-year non-harassment order in place.

Robertson, of HMP Grampian, was also ordered to forfeit the knife.