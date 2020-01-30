Aberdeen man jailed for six years over drug offences

An Aberdeen man has been locked up for six years for his role in supplying cannabis and directing others to collect and transfer drugs.

Colin Stewart, 35, is currently serving a sentence of three years and 11 months for drug supply. The new sentence imposed will begin at the end of that.

The offences Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was jailed for took place in August 2017.

He appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing along with co-accused, Christopher Bruce, 42, who directed others to collect, store and supply drugs.

Bruce, of Dundee, who is currently in Perth Prison, was also involved in the supply of heroin, amphetamine and cannabis with a potential value of more than £400,000 on the streets.

Lord Arthurson told Bruce and Stewart they were convicted of “extremely serious drug trafficking offences”.

Both had denied a string of charges during trial but Bruce was convicted of the four he faced and Stewart was found guilty of two. Jurors heard that those involved in the direction and movement of controlled drugs tended not to have a hands-on involvement with the narcotics.

Bill Adam, counsel for Stewart, said: “He has no alcohol or drug issues. He is in good health.”