Aberdeen man jailed for kicking chihuahua through the air

A thug who kicked his girlfriend’s chihuahua into the air leaving it squealing with pain has been jailed.

Kevin Goffin, 37, approached his partner while she was walking her pet dogs.

They then got into an argument and he swung his foot at the animal, causing it to travel two or three feet in the air and “yelp” in pain.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Goffin had gone to his partner’s home on Corthan Crescent, Aberdeen, at around 10pm on April 20.

After being refused entry, the woman assumed he had left and later took her dogs for a walk at around midnight.

Mr Townsend said: “The accused approached her as she was on this walk.

“A verbal argument then took place between the pair and neighbours, or other people in the vicinity, heard her say ‘can you leave me alone? I’m really scared’.”

The argument began to “escalate” and witnesses contacted police. Mr Townsend said: “A few minutes later, still arguing, police and witnesses see the accused kick the dog in the air.

“It’s described as travelling two or three feet. There was a yelp of pain.”

The depute fiscal described the woman “screaming” and going to the door of one of the witnesses in “distress and shock”.

He said: “The dog was in a lot of pain and would squeal whenever anyone touched it.”

The chihuahua was later seen by a vet who confirmed it did not have any internal bleeding.

Mr Townsend added: “It had to be given methadone to allow the vets to touch it for a full inspection.”

Goffin, of Crombie Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to causing the animal unnecessary suffering by kicking it in the abdomen and also behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

And he also admitted breaching a football banning order imposed in 2017 by failing to inform the authority of his new address.

Goffin was previously jailed for six months and handed a three-year football banning order after making offensive remarks towards a Celtic fan and shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks at police officers.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had got into an argument with people in the block of flats where he lived and been advised to leave by police.

He said: “He went on a bender, drink and drugs, then went to hers.

“What he did to the dog is something he’s very ashamed of.”

He said the pair were still a couple and said: “She wants him back.”

Jailing Goffin for six months, Sheriff Mark Stewart said: “It’s not just a criminal record that’s lengthy, it has a certain undertone to it which involves disorder and violence.

“I have to say, it’s troubling that the violence is directed, among other places, to a domestic setting and also to other individuals who have been targeted for particular reasons.”