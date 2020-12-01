Aberdeen man jailed for his role in drugs operation

A drug trafficker who claimed he was saving for a wedding has been given a five and a half year jail sentence for directing an accomplice to sell drugs.

Mumin Miah, 24, supplied drugs to Yussef Adedeji and sent him messages over cash payments and handovers.

Miah, of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis between May 1 and July 8 in 2018.

He also pled guilty to directing Adedeji to supply the drugs over the same period, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At proceedings last month, prosecution lawyer Margaret Barron told the court that police were called to Adedeji’s flat in Belmont Road, in Aberdeen, on July 8 in 2018 and learnt that he had drugs stored at the address and may have thrown some out of a window.

They recovered a rucksack containing drugs and £2,600 of cash directly below a window of the flat.

During a search of the property they found more drugs, including more than a kilo of ecstasy and more than three quarters of a kilo of cannabis, which had a potential to be worth in excess of pounds 100,000 on the streets.

The ecstasy found could have been worth up to £61,000, along with cocaine with a potential value of £23,000 and ketamine and cannabis that could have each realised pounds £13,000.

Ms Barron said: “Yussef Adedeji was arrested and provided a statement to police in which he stated that he had been storing and selling drugs on behalf of the now accused.”

“Adedeji’s mobile telephone was examined and found to contain text and whatsapp messages between him and a telephone number saved as ‘Raj’ whom he confirmed with the accused Mumin Miah.”

Lord Beckett remanded Miah in custody and deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Tony Lenehan told the court that his client accepted responsibility for his actions.

Mr Lenehan added: “He is crystal clear about the consequences that his actions will bring upon him.

“He fully appreciates the consequences his actions have on him and how he has placed others in peril by supplying these substances.

“There are people who regularly visit the High Court of Justiciary; who become battled hardened and face the consequences of their actions.

“Mr Miah is not one of these people. Every hour, every day and every month that he will be in custody will do what a prison sentence is designed to do.”

Lord Beckett said that jail was the only available disposal.

He added: “I take into account that you have a good record of employment and are a first offender. If it had not been for your guilty plea, I would have sentenced you to six years.”