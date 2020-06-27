Aberdeen man jailed after trying to drive off in taxi to evade police

A man has been jailed after trying to commandeer and drive off in a taxi to evade police in Aberdeen.

Ryan Henderson, 31, caught the attention of a police officer on patrol as he paid for a taxi journey due to a smell of cannabis.

But when the cop tried to detain him for a search he refused to get out of the taxi.

And when the driver got out to try and help the officer, Henderson slid over to the driver’s seat and began to drive off – with the cop still inside the vehicle.

Henderson, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link for sentencing having previously pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering the officer by pulling his arms away to prevent handcuffs being applied, refusing to leave the taxi, and driving it while the police officer was within.

He also admitted taking and driving away the vehicle without permission, driving while disqualified, and a further charge of resisting, hindering or obstructing police by striking out with his arms and legs and violently resisting arrest.

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court: “As I understand it he panics and when the taxi driver leaves the driver’s seat he tried to go across.

“It appears he’s knocked the gear and it’s gone an extremely short distance.

“He is in control of the vehicle but at a very low speed and a very short distance.”

Mr Burn added the police officer managed to stop the taxi by taking the keys out of the ignition.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Henderson: “The reality of the matter is you have quite an appalling record of previous convictions.

“I’m quite satisfied in this case there is only one appropriate disposal and that is a sentence of imprisonment.”

He jailed Henderson for six months and banned him from driving for three years and three months.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Henderson and another male had taken a taxi in Aberdeen and on Tedder Road the male got out and left the accused to pay the fare on May 20.

The fiscal added: “A police officer on patrol walking along approached the taxi with the intention of speaking with the accused.

“Due to Mr Henderson’s demeanour and strong smell of cannabis the constable decided to detain him for a drug search.

“Mr Henderson refused to comply with the search and stayed within the car.

“The taxi driver got out, leaving the engine running, and attempted to assist the police officer.

“The accused manoeuvred himself into the driver’s seat, put the car in gear and pressed the accelerator, causing it to move forward a short distance.

“He attempted to steer the car past the parked police vehicle.

“He never got very far and the police officer managed to restrain him and get him out of the car and the taxi driver was able to bring the car to a halt.”

Mr McAllister said Henderson then resisted arrest and flailed his arms before other officers assisted and restrained him to the ground.