Aberdeen man jailed after threatening to kick police officer’s ‘pretty little face in’

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after racially abusing a female cop and threatening to kick her “pretty little face in”.

Michael Donoghue, 36, was spotted by officers walking down the middle of the road on King Street in Aberdeen around 12.25pm on Sunday.

When they tried to get him safely on to the pavement he returned to the road and then lashed out verbally at one of the officers, telling her: “I will kick your pretty little face in”.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It was at 12.25pm that the accused came to police attention because he was walking in the middle of the road.

“The officers asked him to move onto the pavement for his own safety. He did comply with their request to move onto the pavement.

“Officers parked up their vehicle just to make sure he stayed on the pavement, but he did go back into the middle of the road and was described as walking in a ‘chaotic manner’.

“That caused vehicles to have to stop.

“Officers approached him again and asked him to move onto the pavement.”

Mrs Souter said officers then searched Donoghue.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “One of the officers dealing with the accused was a female police officer who is a Polish national.

“The accused called her ‘a Polish’ on a few occasions while trying to imitate her accent in a mocking, derogatory manner.

“He stated to her ‘I will kick your pretty little face in’.

“As a result of this he found himself arrested for his behaviour.”

Donoghue pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence lawyer Chris Maitland said his client was drunk at the time and had been “drinking to excess” as a result of receiving some upsetting personal news.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Donoghue: “I’m afraid the fact of the matter is you’re a persistent offender.

“This was totally unacceptable behaviour involving thoroughly unpleasant behaviour towards one of the police officers involved.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable against the background of your record.”

He ordered Donoghue, of Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen, to be jailed for five months.