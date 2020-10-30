Aberdeen man jailed after Tesco one-way system meltdown

A stroppy Aberdeen shopper flung a plant plot to the ground and threatened staff after they challenged him for ignoring a one-way system and getting too close to other customers.

Jack Smith, 27, was “inebriated” when he wandered into Tesco on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen, and caught the attention of staff when he flouted the coronavirus rules put in place within the store.

And when confronted about his behaviour, Smith lost his cool and began shouting and swearing at staff, threatening them and eventually flinging a plant pot to the ground.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 6pm the accused entered the store and a member of staff noticed he was intoxicated.

“She asked security to keep an eye on him.

“A short time later a member of staff noticed the accused going the wrong way up a one-way aisle.

“She noticed he wasn’t being considerate to other customers and keeping the required distance from them.

“She approached the accused and reminded him about the rules in place in the store.”

Smith swore at the woman and said: “Get out of my way.”

He added: “If you weren’t in here right now I’d have you.”

At this point, a second member of staff arrived and told Smith to leave.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused started shouting abuse at her before he picked up a plant pot and threw it on the ground.

“He did, at that point, leave the store and a member of staff contacted police to report the matter.”

Smith pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, making offensive remarks and threats of violence towards staff and throwing a plant pot to the ground.

The offence happened on May 3.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client was “clearly inebriated”, adding that that was a “common thread through most of his offending”.

The solicitor said: “He already had the plant pot. As I understand it, staff said ‘I hope you’re planning to pay for this’.

“He took exception to this and threw the plant pot to the ground out of frustration.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Smith, whose address was given in court papers as Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen, to be jailed for four months.