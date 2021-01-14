Aberdeen man jailed after being spotted with knife in Home Bargains

A former hospitality worker spotted in an Aberdeen shop with a knife in his pocket has been jailed.

Dylis Lindo walked into Home Bargains on Berryden Road with the five-inch blade in his pocket.

The 27-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link and pled guilty to being in a public place with a blade without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Fiscal depute Janet Macdonald told the court Lindo went into the store at around 4pm and began “acting suspiciously.”

She said: “Witnesses saw a knife coming from the accused’s back pocket. Witnesses contacted Police Scotland.

“He was traced sometime later between the locus and another location.”

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had worked in the hospitality sector before losing his job as a result of the Covid-19 protection measures.

He said: “He is from London and had moved to Aberdeen three years ago. The reason for him choosing Aberdeen was that his father had moved up here six years ago after getting into a relationship with a local lass.

“The accused was on these premises with the intent of theft. He had the blade protruding from the back of his trousers.

“The knife was something he was going to use to assist him.

“While he was living in Aberdeen he was working in the hospitality industry. As a result of the lockdown, he is no longer in employment and he reverted to criminality.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “Possession of a knife is a serious offence.”

Sheriff Hodge jailed Lindo, whose address was given in court papers as Hanover Street, Aberdeen, for two months.