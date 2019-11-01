Aberdeen man jailed after £140 worth of drugs discovered in police raid

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after police raided his home and found up to £140 of drugs.

Matthew Gilligan, 36, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said police executed a drugs search warrant at his address on Mugiemoss Mews, Aberdeen, on August 15 at around 4.10pm.

He said officers recovered 3.37g of heroin worth £100 to £120 as well as 0.37g of crack cocaine worth £20.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had gone “off the rails” and got “heavily involved in drugs” following a bereavement.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Gilligan £465 but as no time to pay was sought he was jailed for 14 days instead.